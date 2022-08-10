Including these fruits in your diet will help reduce weight

Eating the right and balanced foods is very important in reducing weight.

Here are 7 fruits that will help a person in reducing weight:

1. Pineapple: Pineapple provides nutrients like vitamin B6, vitamin C and iron. It improves skin, reduces inflammation, regulates blood pressure, aids digestion and boosts energy. Besides helping with weight loss, it can also help to combat asthma, heart disease and diabetes.

2. Lemon: Lemon is rich in vitamin C. It improves digestion and dissolves kidney stones as well as detoxifies the body. In addition to boosting immunity and clearing the skin, lemon also flushes out impurities.

3. Watermelon: Watermelon is an incredible fat-burner. It keeps you hydrated, reduces stress and improves your overall health by reducing inflammation. Additionally, it is packed with nutrients like potassium, vitamin A, vitamin B6 and vitamin C.

4. Pomegranate: Pomegranates prevent high blood pressure, high cholesterol, inflammation, stress and certain types of cancer. They are packed with antioxidants, fiber, protein, potassium, vitamin C, vitamin B6, vitamin K and many more.

5. Pears: There is around 84% water in pears, which softens the solid waste and further helps flush out harmful toxins. Pears is rich protein, fiber, potassium, vitamin C, vitamin K, iron, calcium, and magnesium. This fruit help reduce diabetes risk and aid digestion.

6. Apples: Apples contain a wide range of flavonoids and antioxidants that can fight cancer, diabetes, heart disease and hypertension.

7. Papaya: This fruit helps in repairing the skin, improving heart health, digestion and reducing inflammation. Known for its anti-cancer properties, papaya is packed with vitamins and minerals.