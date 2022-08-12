According to the New York Post, Russian state media revealed that North Korea has offered to send over 100,000 volunteers to fight Ukrainian forces. Russian television military expert Igor Korotchenko broke the news on Russia’s Channel One. Korotchenko has been described as a member of the Russian Ministry of Defence’s Public Council.

‘There are reports that 100,000 North Korean volunteers are ready to come and take part in the conflict,’ Korotchenko said. Given Ukraine’s success with long-range artillery, Korotchenko praised North Korea’s ‘wealth of experience with counter-battery warfare’. According to Business Insider, the US decision to send a dozen HIMARS (High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems) to Ukraine has been a game changer in favor of the government in Kyiv.

Opposition to ‘Ukrainian fascism’

‘If North Korea expresses a desire to fulfill its international obligation to fight Ukrainian fascism, we should let them,’ Korotchenko was quoted as saying by the New York Post. However, Newsweek cautioned that Korotchenko’s statements appeared to be unfounded, and that he had a reputation for peddling Kremlin propaganda with little to no backing.

The world’s sixth-largest army

What is true is that, according to the South China Morning Post, North Korea has the world’s sixth-largest army, with nearly 1.3 million active personnel. In addition, 600,000 citizens of the People’s Democratic Republic of Korea serve as reserve soldiers. Pyongyang should have no trouble recruiting 100,000 volunteers.

Update is obliged;

However, the Council on Foreign Relations in New York contends that one of North Korea’s major disadvantages is ageing equipment and technology. According to the South Korean newspaper Daily NK, North Korea plans to send over 1000 workers to the Donbas region if Russia wins the war. ‘ Because the war isn’t over yet,’ a North Korean source quoted in Daily NK said.

‘Out of steam’

According to the New York Post, the chief of British intelligence warned in July that Russia was running out of steam. ‘Our assessment is that the Russians will find it increasingly difficult to supply manpower [and] equipment in the coming weeks,’ said UK spymaster Richard Moore.

Breaking diplomatic ties

The Ukrainian government severed ties with North Korea in July in response to Pyongyang’s recognition of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions as independent territories. Meanwhile, China, North Korea’s most important ally and trade partner, has expressed reservations about supporting Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Historically, Russia and China have bonded over their shared hostility toward the United States. According to the South China Morning Post, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is seeking an audience with Xi Jinping to see if Beijing can act as a mediator between Kyiv and Moscow.