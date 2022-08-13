Bail granted to Delhi lawyer accused of beating police officer

A Delhi court on Friday granted bail to a lawyer who was charged with assaulting a cop inside the Anand Vihar police station on the nights of July 30 and 31. Since August 6 in relation to the case, the lawyer has been in judicial custody. The incident’s video had become viral.

Further Sessions Satish Kumar was granted bail by Judge Amitabh Rawat of the Karkardooma Court in exchange for a personal bond in the amount of $15,000 and a surety bond in the same amount. The court observed, ‘Accused is a member of Karkardooma Bar Association, Delhi and a lawyer, It is expected of a Bar Member/an advocate to act with professionalism and dignity while conducting relations with public officials.’

The court expressed its grave concern by stating ‘The act of the accused has belittled the institution of the Bar and the counsel for the accused appearing in the court have expressed their belief that act of the accused was not proper, though it was a result of the scuffle on account of police official HC Prakash, who was drunk in the police station.’

The court noted that accused Satish Kumar had been held in judicial custody since August 6, 2022, while awarding bail.

The incident happened on July 31, 2022, when the accused is stated to have obstructed and caused injury to the Head Constable in Anand Vihar police station. Custodial interrogation is not necessary because it has already been approved, according to the court.