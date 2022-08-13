DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSElectronics and Gagdets

Crossbeats launches new smartwatch: Details Inside

Aug 13, 2022, 09:23 pm IST

Mumbai: Indian Consumer Technology brand, Crossbeats  has launched its Ignite S4 Max smartwatch. The new smartwatch is priced  at Rs. 3,999 and is currently available for purchase via Amazon. It comes in Kohl black and Mystic Blue colours.

Also Read: Boult Audio launches FXCharge neckband wireless earphones in India: Price and specifications 

The new smartwatch  features a 1.99-inch UHD colour display and comes with  a silicone wrist strap. The wearable offers more than 500 watch faces to choose from. It equips 2W Speakers and a microphone with support for ENC. The Crossbeats Ignite S4 Max offers Bluetooth calling that allows users to make and attend voice calls using the phone network.

 

 

Tags
shortlink
Aug 13, 2022, 09:23 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button