Crossbeats launches new smartwatch: Details Inside

Mumbai: Indian Consumer Technology brand, Crossbeats has launched its Ignite S4 Max smartwatch. The new smartwatch is priced at Rs. 3,999 and is currently available for purchase via Amazon. It comes in Kohl black and Mystic Blue colours.

The new smartwatch features a 1.99-inch UHD colour display and comes with a silicone wrist strap. The wearable offers more than 500 watch faces to choose from. It equips 2W Speakers and a microphone with support for ENC. The Crossbeats Ignite S4 Max offers Bluetooth calling that allows users to make and attend voice calls using the phone network.