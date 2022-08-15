An accolade for strength in khaki ; Manoj Abraham – The All Rounder receives the President’s Police Medal

Finally, the President’s Police Medal has been awarded to the strongest IPS officer in the state police. Vigilance Director Manoj Abraham has now received the recognition he deserves. In 1994, Manoj Abraham, a Kerala cadre IPS officer, started his career as an Assistant Superintendent of Police in Adoor and Kasaragod sub-divisions. Later in 1998, he was appointed as the Chief of Police in Pathanamthitta and Kollam districts. Four years later, he became Kannur SP. It was Manoj Abraham’s intervention that brought peace to Kannur, which was a center of political riots.

He served as Assistant Inspector General in Police Headquarters and as City Police Commissioner in Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, and other cities. Manoj Abraham, who was the Commissioner of the Thiruvananthapuram City Police at the time the CI was attacked during the MG College conflict, oversaw the police’s response. Finally, in order to withdraw the police action, the Zonal IG had to personally visit the location. During Manoj Abraham’s tenure as City Police Commissioner, the police ‘handled’ gangsters in Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram.

Manoj Abraham, who was promoted as IG in 2014, has directly led many police operations even when he was working as Thiruvananthapuram Range IG. He was promoted to ADGP in 2019. He was then appointed to the administrative department at the police headquarters. He was also given the charge of the nodal officer of the Kerala Police Cyber ??Dome by the government. The rise of cybercrime has also led Manoj Abraham to make Cyberdom the most powerful cyber system in the country. Under the leadership of Cyber Dome, international cyber security conferences are held every year to bring together experts and organizations working for international cyber security. Several states now follow the Kerala model.

Kerala Police’s proud project, Cyber Dome, has even appeared in the Civil Services Main Exam 2019. In this regard, a 10-point question appeared in the third paper of the general knowledge examination. What is the Cyberdome project, and how useful is it in combating Internet crime in India? This is the question that clarifies the cyber domain’s relevance in the new age of technology. Cyberdome is currently collaborating with experts in the IT sector to detect cybercrime using cutting-edge technology. Manoj Abraham was allowed to remain in charge of Cyber Dome despite his appointment as Director of Strategic Vigilance, due to his special skills in this field.

This IPS officer has received numerous awards in the past. Abraham Award for Social Policy and Traffic Reforms in 2009, Rotary International Vocational Excellence Award in 2010, Y’s Men International Award in 2010, Kochi People’s Forum Award in 2011, and other honors. Manoj Abraham’s signature is also on awards given to the Kerala Police for the prevention and detection of cybercrime and cyber security. Manoj Abraham received special recognition in the Senior Information Security Professional category at the ICC’s 7th Annual Asia-Pacific Information Security Leadership Conference in 2013. In 2016, he received the SVI Innovation and Excellence Award for Security and Police for ‘Innovative Use of Technology in Cyber Security’ for the Cyberdome project.