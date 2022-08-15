Candle-lit march held in Delhi by World Punjabi Organization

The World Punjabi Organization, led by Rajya Sabha member Vikramjit Singh Sahney, observed the 75th Partition Horrors Remembrance Day on Sunday at India Gate. Prominent Punjabis, including MP Hansraj Hans, actor Divya Dutta, former MP Tarlochan Singh, KL Ganju, Justice Kuldeep Singh, and HS Kohli, among others, participated in a candlelight march.

‘Its really tragic to remember that over 15 million Hindu, Sikhs and Muslims were displaced during Partition in 1947,’ said Sahney. The British officer Cyrill Radcliffe, who was tasked with drawing the line, had never been to India before, had little understanding of Indian sensitivities, and had only three months to complete his work.

He continued by saying that one lakh women had been abducted and raped, and two million people had been brutally killed. He claims that the atrocities of the partition Remembrance Day serves as a day to remember the suffering that Indians, especially Punjabis, endured as a result of partition. It also serves as a reminder that social harmony and a sense of unity must be practised and nurtured everyday.