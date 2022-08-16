20 people charred to death in bus-oil tanker collision

Lahore: In a tragic incident, at least 20 people were burnt alive and 6 others suffered burn injuries in a collision between a passenger bus and an oil tanker. The accident took place on a highway in Multan in Punjab province, Pakistan on Tuesday.

As per police, the accident was caused due to over-speed. This is the second major road accident in the province in three days. On Saturday, at least 13 people were killed after a loaded truck collided with a passenger bus in Pakistan’s Punjab province.

Road accidents frequently happen in Pakistan due to poorly maintained roads, violation of road safety rules and reckless driving.