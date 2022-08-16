An accused Chinese gambling lord is detained by Thai authorities

A Chinese man wanted by Beijing for allegedly operating illegal online gambling activities was apprehended by Thai police, and he will shortly be extradited to China, according to the authorities.

She Zhijiang, a 40-year-old Chinese national who is also in possession of a Cambodian passport, was apprehended last week on the basis of an international warrant and an Interpol red alert, according to Thailand’s deputy police spokeswoman Kissana Phathanacharoen.

According to the Chinese news outlet Caixin, she has been eluding Chinese law enforcement since 2012 and has ties to illegal internet gambling operations in Southeast Asia.

Since gambling is not permitted in mainland China, the online gaming market in Southeast Asia has grown quickly and mostly serves Chinese players.

Wang Wenbin, a spokesman for the Chinese foreign ministry, did not confirm She’s arrest or extradition when questioned about the situation on Tuesday during a routine press conference. However, Wang issued a warning to anyone suspected of participating in cross-border gambling to turn themselves in or face harsh punishment.

In 2019, Cambodia outlawed online gambling, stating that it had been used by international criminals to intimidate customers and launder illegal revenues after Chinese-run casinos expanded.