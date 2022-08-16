Bringing the ‘Bhavya Bharat’ dream to life!

Seventy-five years of independence is not a long time in the life of a nation. The important thing to remember is where we were and where we are now. When India gained independence in 1947, the average life expectancy of an Indian was 28 years. It has now been over seventy years. This is an incredible accomplishment, and it exemplifies what nation-building entails: people living longer and better lives.

Amrit is definitely starting to flow. The only issue is that it is not reaching every citizen in the country. The prosperity and well-being we have achieved through successful businesses, an effective education system, and innovative scientific research have touched and transformed the lives of hundreds of millions of people. However, there are still many unfortunate citizens who have not been affected by this. Right now, our focus should be on this. If this is required, governments bear the primary responsibility; however, it is also the responsibility of every citizen to ensure that the happiness that a large segment of India is beginning to experience extends to every citizen.

Many things need to be done in this direction. One of the most basic things is to ensure food security. We have progressed from famine conditions in the 1950s to the point where we are producing food for the entire population of 1.3 billion people. We not only have full-scale food security in the country, but we can also export foods and help other troubled nations. However, we have caused significant environmental damage, as well as severe soil damage, during this process. It is critical to address this if we are to create a Bhavya Bharat that will last for a long time, as not only a wonderful place to live but also as a great nation.

We can bring happiness not only to Bharat, but to the entire world, because we have the necessary capabilities, knowledge, and, most importantly, a fantastic cultural foundation that no other country can boast of. So here we are at 75 years of independence. This is the time for the citizens of this nation – such a diverse population – to band together and make Bhavya Bharat’s dream a reality. Let us make it a reality.