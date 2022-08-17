Cricket legend Sanath Jayasuriya welcomes ‘true superstar’ Mammootty to Sri Lanka; Shares pics

South Indian superstar Mammootty visited Sri Lankan cricket legend Sanath Jayasuriya on Tuesday. The ace actor called on the cricketer as he reached the island nation for a film shoot.

Jayasuriya was recently appointed Lanka’s tourism ambassador amid the unprecedented turmoil the island nation has been witnessing following an economic crisis. The former swashbuckling batsman, who won a world cup with Sri Lanka was delighted to host Mammootty. ‘It was an honour to meet Senior Malayalam actor @mammukka . Sir you are a true super star. Thank you for coming to Sri Lanka. I would like to invite all Indian stars & friends to #VisitSriLanka to enjoy our country’, Jayasuriya tweeted on Tuesday.

It was an honour to meet Senior Malayalam actor @mammukka . Sir you are a true super star. Thank you for coming to Sri Lanka. I would like to invite all Indian stars & friends to #VisitSriLanka to enjoy our country pic.twitter.com/7PHX2kakH8 — Sanath Jayasuriya (@Sanath07) August 16, 2022

The tweet is a clear indication of Lanka’s aggressive campaign to reopen its once flourishing tourism industry in a bid to stabilise the fallen economy. Mammootty is in Sri Lanka for the shoot of a film which will be part of a Netflix anthology of 10 films written by legendary Malayalam writer M T Vasudevan Nair. Ranjith is directing the film.