On Thursday, a restaurateur and rapper team will reopen the chain of coffee shops in Russia that were previously owned by Starbucks Corp, marking the latest rebranding of a significant Western corporation following a lengthy corporate flight from the nation.

According to a storefront in central Moscow that Reuters observed and rapper and co-owner Timati’s Instagram account, the chain will now go by the name Stars Coffee. The new logo will still show a picture of a woman with a star over her head.

Starbucks, based in Seattle, announced its decision to leave Russia after nearly 15 years. Starbucks helped popularise takeaway coffee in a traditionally tea-loving society.

Alshaya Group, Starbucks’ licensee, operated 130 of the company’s locations in Russia, where it employed close to 2,000 people.

As the situation in Ukraine enters its sixth month, similar efforts by Vkusno & tochka, which took over former McDonald’s Corp locations in Russia, and the relaunch are altering the retail and corporate landscapes of the nation.