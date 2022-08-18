Vizhinjam protest: Fisherfolks hold march demanding swift response; Bishop extends support

Thiruvananthapuram: The fisherfolks in the vicinity of the upcoming Vizhinjam port on Thursday intensified their protest seeking speedy implementation of the rehabilitation package announced by the state government. More than 100 people, including women and children under the guidance of the Latin Archdiocese of Trivandrum, held a protest march to the port entrance.

The protestors crossed the barricades placed by the police demanding permssion to move to the port entrance. Later, the police agreed to the demands of the protestors and permitted them to peacefully conduct a protest in front of the entrance to the port. Later, the protestors returned peacefully after holding a march and placing a flag near the entrance. They pointed out they will intensify protests if the rehabilitation package is not provided on time. They also dismissed claims that ministers have called for a meeting to discuss the ongoing crisis.

Meanwhile, Latin Archdiocese Archbishop Dr Thomas J Netto condemned the government for not resorting to any settlements with the protesting fisherfolk communities. The Archbishop asserted that he would shift from the bishop house to the protest venue for obtaining the rights of the coastal communities. He said that the shores from Pozhiyoor to Vettukad have eroded following large-scale construction works of the port. He urged the government to halt the constructions and conduct an Environmental Impact Assessment here.