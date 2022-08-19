Emirates Draw: 2 Indian expats win Dh77,777 each

Dubai: 2 Indian expats, Sandeepa Poojary and Arvind Rajendran won 77,777 UAE dirhams in the latest Emirates Draw Raffle. Khalil Roz, a Lebanese expat also won the fortune with the Indians.

More than 33 million UAE dirhams has been presented in prize money to over 24,000 winners since the draw’s inception in September 2021. Emirates Draw offers a grand prize of Dh100 million until a single person or a group of people match all seven numbers from right to left. The Dh7 price category allows nearly 10% of all participants to become instant winners by only matching the first number from the right.

Also Read: Indian Railways cancels 120 trains today: Full list

Anyone can participate in the draw by purchasing a Dh50 Coral Polyp online at www.emiratesdraw.com. Upon registering online, participants can select their seven-digit number or have the system choose their number randomly. Once selected, each participant’s number is locked in and no one else can select the same one. After their purchase, they are entered into a raffle where every week seven lucky participants are guaranteed Dh77,777 each. In addition, they will enter a second draw with six prize categories that include a Grand Prize of Dh100 million when all seven numbers are matched.

The next draw round will be broadcast live this Sunday, August 21 2022, at 9 PM UAE time.