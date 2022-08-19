Researchers find inexpensive way to eliminate dangerous ‘forever chemicals’

Recent studies claim that researchers have found a cheap way to get rid of ‘forever compounds.’ At some levels, PFAS exposure has been linked by scientists to serious health risks like cancer and abnormal births.

Due to their resistance to water, oil, and stains, they are quite useful. Numerous everyday things, such as makeup and culinary utensils, contain PFAS. However, it is because of these traits that they are so challenging to eradicate.

PFAS stands for poly- and perfluoroalkyl compounds. Nearly every structure on Earth contains one of these 4,500 fluorine-based chemicals, which are also found in paints, adhesives, nonstick cookware, rain gear, paper, and food packaging.

They have been discovered in rainwater all around the world at low percentages, but if they get into water or soil at high concentrations, they might be quite dangerous. Because they require exorbitantly high temperatures, existing PFAS elimination methods like cremation have not been very successful.

Scientists at Northwestern University in the US have recently published research claiming that they were able to remove PFAS using inexpensive, low-temperature solutions, which they claim was ‘apparently impossible.’ Prof. Sunderland, a non-research team member, believes that this could be highly beneficial in helping populations suffering by high contamination levels.

PFAS have historically been difficult to get rid of since they have a lot of the strongest connections in organic chemistry—carbon and fluorine. The research team is optimistic that with more investigation, PFAS from drinking water may be eliminated and the poisons can be eradicated utilising this new method.

However, the solution involves more than merely treating locations with high PFAS concentrations. Fish and other species can continue to accumulate PFAS at low levels as long as they are created since it is difficult for it to be organically broken down.