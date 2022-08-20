4 lakh in Odisha affected by monsoon, landslides in Himachal, cloudbursts in U’khand

As monsoon fury gripped numerous regions of India, a cloudburst struck the Raipur-Kumalda area in Uttarakhand’s Dehradun, causing rivers to burst their banks and landslides tow havoc in Himachal Pradesh. At least 31 people have died, including 22 on Saturday alone in Himachal Pradesh due to flash floods, landslides, and extremely heavy rain.

22 people, including eight members of one family, died in landslides and flash floods in Himachal Pradesh, making the situation there dire. In separate weather-related occurrences, 10 more people were hurt. Heavy rains on Saturday caused the Chakki bridge in Kangra, Himachal Pradesh, to collapse, causing train service between Pathankot and Jogindernagar to be delayed.

A series of cloudbursts in the neighbouring hill state of Uttarakhand resulted in the deaths of four people and the abduction of ten more when rivers burst their banks, destroying bridges and forcing the evacuation of numerous villages.

Parts of eastern India were also pounded by rain, and four deaths were confirmed in Odisha, which was already struggling with floods in the Mahanadi river system and had almost four lakh people trapped in 500 villages. Monitoring is being done of the water levels in Subarnarekha, Budhabalang, Baitarani, and Salandi.