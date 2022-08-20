Air India launches new domestic flight service: Details inside

Mumbai: Air India launched a new direct flight service connecting Ahmedabad and Pune. The service began today.

Air India flight 0481 will depart from Ahmedabad airport at 10:45 hrs and arrive at Pune airport at 12:10 hrs. The returning flight AI 0482 will depart from Pune airport at 12:40 hours and arrive at Ahmedabad airport at 14:15 hrs.

Air India will also launch 24 additional domestic flights from August 20. Air India will also start 2 new flights on Delhi-Mumbai, Bengaluru and Ahmedabad, Mumbai to Chennai, Hyderabad and Mumbai to Bengaluru route.