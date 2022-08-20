Case filed against Digvijaya Singh for connecting Dalit student death accused to RSS

After a Dalit child was beaten to death at a private school in Rajasthan’s Jalore district last month, police have filed a complaint against Congress MP Digvijaya Singh and four other people.

On July 20, a teacher is said to have physically attacked the nine-year-old Dalit child for allegedly drinking water from a pot at school. On August 13, he passed away while getting treatment in a hospital in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

A case was filed as a result of a complaint from a Jalore resident who claimed that Digvijaya Singh had connected the accused teacher to the RSS in a tweet. Chail Singh, the teacher who is accused, was arrested and charged with murder and violations of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities Act).

A 5 lakh rupee relief for the boy’s family has been announced by the Rajasthan government, which is led by the Congress. This week, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was established to look into the death of the Dalit child.

The chief secretary and the director general of Rajasthan Police have each received notices from India’s National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) requesting a thorough report on the occurrence. It also requested an update on the steps taken to charge the accused.