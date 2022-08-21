Bribery case; CBI arrests 4 men, including 2 Army officers

According to officials, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested a lieutenant colonel and two contractors on August 21 in connection with a bribery case in the Ambala Cantonment.

Lieutenant Colonel Rahul Pawar and Subedar Major Pardeep Kumar, both employed by the Military Engineering Service (MES), Ambala Cantt, were identified as the arrested army officers. The two contractors were identified as Pritpal and Dinesh Kumar.

According to the CBI ‘a case was registered against the accused on the allegations of demanding bribe. The Army officers had allegedly taken the bribe in lieu of promising that most tenders and orders from Ambala Cantt would be awarded to the said private contractors.’

In the course of a transaction involving Rs. 22.48 lakh, the CBI set a trap and managed to capture both the Army officers and the contractors. Incriminating documents and cash worth Rs 32.50 lakh were recovered by the central agency during searches of Lieutenant Colonel Pawar’s home, while Rs 16 lakh was also found in the custody of the contractors.

All four of the accused have been arrested and will appear before the official courtroom as a result of a case being filed.