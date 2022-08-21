Hezbollah leader threatens ‘escalation’ if Lebanon does not obtain sea rights

The leader of Lebanon’s powerful Iran-backed Hezbollah group said on Friday that the conclusion of nuclear talks in Vienna would have no bearing on maritime talks aimed at defining Lebanon’s border with Israel.

‘Whether or not a nuclear agreement with Iran is struck, if the US mediator does not give Lebanon what it has asked for in terms of its rights, we are heading towards an escalation – we are moving towards a problem,’ Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah stated in a televised speech, without elaborating.