Qantas, an Australian airline, apologises to customers for operational issues

Qantas Airways Ltd will provide A$50 ($34) vouchers, loyalty status extensions, and lounge passes to frequent flyers in order to apologise for an increase in delays, cancellations, lost baggage, and staffing concerns since travel demand has recovered.

Airlines around the world, including domestic rival Virgin Australia, are experiencing similar issues, but Qantas has received major unfavourable local media coverage due to its dominant position.

With response, the airline said on Sunday that it would send frequent flyer members an email and video message from its long-serving CEO Alan Joyce on Monday, whose home was pelted with eggs and smeared in toilet paper last month after savage social media criticism.

‘I want to apologise on behalf of the national carrier and promise you that we are working hard to get back to our best,’ Joyce said in the video message, which was also posted on YouTube.