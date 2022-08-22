Will Sun consume Mercury, Venus, and Earth?

The sun is an enraged ball of fire that operates according to nuclear physics laws and sustains life on Earth. This life-giving force won’t remain this generous forever, and eventually it will run out of hydrogen fuel. The result will be complete anarchy.

The sun will turn into a red giant as it runs out of fuel in about five billion years. While losing its ability to sustain life, it will still go on a hunt in its neighbourhood, the solar system.

The inner planets Mercury, Venus, and possibly Earth will be swallowed up by the Sun. Don’t worry, though; by that time, our civilization would have probably vanished from the globe, hopefully for good. Researchers, in a new study, have revealed the forces acting on a planet when it is swallowed by an expanding star.

According to a study accepted for publication in the Royal Astronomical Journal, depending on the size of the engulfed object and the stage of the star’s evolution, interactions between a planet or brown dwarf and the hot gas in the star’s outer envelope can result in a variety of outcomes.

The researchers performed three-dimensional hydrodynamical simulations of the flow in the vicinity of a planet engulfed in a stellar envelope. They found that when the sun eats its planets it could further increase the luminosity of a sun-like star by several orders of magnitude for up to several thousand years, depending on the mass of the engulfed object and the evolutionary stage of the star.