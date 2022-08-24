Uttarakhand boy dies after falling into river while taking selfie

Police announced that a teenager died on Tuesday after taking a selfie and falling into the Bhagirathi river. Manish Uniyal, a teenager, slipped and fell into the river while trying to take a selfie with his phone, according to police, and the incident happened close to the Joshiyada barrage.

The State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) divers found the 15-year-old still alive after pulling him from the river. Despite being unconscious when he was carried ashore, the hospital’s doctors declared him dead, according to the police. Bamangaon was residence to Uniyal.