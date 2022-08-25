Gulf country allows children of illegal residents to enroll in schools

Riyadh: The Ministry of Education in Saudi Arabia has decided to allow children of illegal residents to enroll in schools. The children of foreigners residing in Saudi Arabia illegally will be allowed to enroll in schools during the new academic year.

Ministry instructed all schools to provide the parents of children residing illegally in the country with admission forms. They must contact the offices of the emirates of the regions where they are residing to complete the necessary procedures. The duly filled-up admission forms after being approved by the emirate shall be submitted to the concerned school authorities to complete the enrolment process.

Parents must submit the official documents of the child, the parents documents – like passport, residency permit, visit visa, etc. – their permanent address, and their contact information. They must also submit a document stipulating that they will correct their status during the academic year.