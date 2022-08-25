Honda launches 2022 Activa Premium Edition in India: Price and features

Mumbai: India’s leading two-wheeler brand, Honda two-Wheeler’s India has launched the Activa Premium Edition. The new scooter is priced at Rs 75,400 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The new scooter is available in the deluxe variant. It is offered in 3 colours- Mat Sangria Red Metallic, Mat Marshal Green Metallic and Pearl Siren Blue.

The new scooter is powered by 109.51cc, single-cyl, air-cooled engine. The engine produces 7.7PS at 8,000rpm and 8.84Nm of peak torque at 5,500rpm. It is adorned with a golden Honda mark on front cover with golden garnish along with 3D golden ‘Activa’ emblem and premium edition stripes on the sides. It has the café brown hues on the inner covers along with saddle brown seats.