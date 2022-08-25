Keralite authors Sethu, Anagha J Kolath bag Sahitya Akademi awards

Noted Malayalam writer Sethu has won the Sahitya Akademi’s Bal Sahitya Puraskar for his novel ‘Chekkutty’. Meanwhile, young Malayalam writer Anagha J Kolath secured the Akademi’s Yuva Puraskar for her collection of poems ‘Mezhukuthirikku Swantham Theeppetti’.

The two Keralites feature in the language-wise list of winners for 2022 released by the Akademi on Wednesday. The awards comprise an engraved copper plaque and a cheque of Rs 50,000 each. The winners will be feted at a special function in New Delhi on November 14, informed the Akademi in a press release.

‘Chekutty’ is Sethu’s first children’s novel. The award was decided by a jury consisting of Alankodu Leelakrishnan, Dr K Jayakumar and UK Kumaran. Anagha’s ‘Mezhhukuthirikku Swantham Theeopetti’ is a collection of 39 poems. The book was selected for the award by a jury consisting of Dr Joy Vazhail, Dr K Muthulakshmi and Dr KM Anil.