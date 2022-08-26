As the reactor loses electricity, Zelenskiy claims that Ukraine narrowly avoids a nuclear disaster.

According to Ukraine’s president, the world narrowly avoided a radiation disaster when electricity to Europe’s largest nuclear power plant was cut off for several hours. He urged international organisations to move quickly to compel Russian troops to leave the area.

Russian bombardment on Thursday allegedly caused fires in the ash pits of a nearby coal power plant, cutting off the Zaporozhzhia plant from the electricity grid, according to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. According to a Russian official, Ukraine is at fault.

Zelenskiy praised the Ukrainian experts who run the facility under the watchful eye of the Russian military, stating that backup diesel generators made sure that the plant’s cooling and safety systems would have the power they needed to function.

He stated in a video message on Thursday night that ‘if our station workers had not reacted after the blackout, then we would have already been obliged to overcome the consequences of a radiation catastrophe.’

‘Ukraine and the rest of Europe are now just one step away from a radioactive calamity thanks to Russia. There is a danger of a global radiation catastrophe for each minute that Russian forces are stationed at the nuclear power plant ‘said he.

Concern was expressed by locals in Kyiv, the capital city, which is located 556 kilometres (345 miles) to the northwest of the facility.

‘Of course everyone is terrified; fear permeates every aspect of life. I truly want things to settle down for good… I want more facilities to be operational and the power issues to be resolved ‘added 35-year-old businessman Volodymyr, who wished to remain anonymous.