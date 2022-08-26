Government names Samir Kamat as new director of DRDO

The government today chose Samir Kamat as the new head of the Defense Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) because it was unhappy with how well the DRDO was supporting the home defence industry.

‘Appointment of Samir V. Kamat, Distinguished Scientist and Director General, Naval Systems & Materials as Secretary, Department of Defence Research and Development and Chairman, DRDO from the date of his assumption of charge until he attains the age of 60 or until further orders, whichever is earlier,’ states an order from the Appointments Committee of Cabinet.

G Satheesh Reddy, the 59-year-old head who served for four years until today, has been promoted to Scientific Advisor to the Defense Minister.

The decision was made at a time when Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself was evaluating the organization’s performance. According to government authorities, the new appointment will aid in new reforms like making defence research more industry-friendly and encouraging the growth of smaller and medium-sized manufacturing businesses.

Kamat, who headed Naval Systems & Materials in Vishakhapatnam, will continue in his position until he is 60. Kamat is a renowned scientist who received his engineering degree in metallurgical engineering from IIT Kharagpur in 1985 and his PhD in materials science and engineering from The Ohio State University in 1988. Kamat has a focus on the mechanical behaviour of materials.