Man arrested by Delhi Police for robbing jewellery store with toy gun

Aug 26, 2022, 09:52 pm IST

A man was arrested by Delhi Police after he used a fake gun to steal a jewellery store at gun point in order to pay off debts he had racked up as a result of his online gambling addiction. On August 25, the accused, 36-year-old Rinku Jindal, was taken into custody.

 

The culprit, Rinku Jindal, had covered his face with a handkerchief and robbed roughly 10 gold chains and Rs 20,000 at gunpoint on August 13 at around 1 pm while the owner of a jewellery store, Anurag Garg, and his servant were present in their business. After fleeing the scene, Jindal was arrested.

 

He was observed crossing the street and boarding an e-rickshaw, according to an analysis of the CCTV footage. However, he had vanished in traffic, making it impossible for the police team to fully locate him. He was holding a plastic bag in his left hand and a gun in his right, they found.

 

The written name of a Saket-based company was found by officials on the plastic bag. By using local intelligence, the crew began searching the regions around both schools for any potential suspects.

