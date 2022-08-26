Pope promises to visit North Korea if invited, reports a South Korean network

According to South Korean network KBS, Pope Francis has requested a visitation permit from isolated North Korea.

‘As soon as they invite me, I’ll go there. I’m suggesting that they invite me. I won’t object, ‘In an interview that aired on Thursday, the pope said something that KBS cited.

A pope would make this trip there for the first time because priests aren’t permitted to live there permanently. It is unknown how many of its residents identify as Catholics or how they adhere to their religion.

A papal visit to Pyongyang, according to former South Korean President and catholic Moon Jae-in, would aid in fostering peace on the Korean peninsula.

Moon gave Pope Francis a verbal invitation from North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during their 2018 meeting. A written invitation is still awaited by the Vatican.

The pope, who has frequently urged rapprochement between the two Koreas, may consider such a trip under specific circumstances if it helped further the cause of peace, according to Vatican officials at the time.