HBO approves ‘House of the Dragon’ for a second season.

HBO has given ‘House of the Dragon,’ the recently released ‘Game of Thrones’ prequel series, a season 2 nomination.

Variety reports that given the fact that the show broke HBO’s record for the largest premiere audience ever, the renewal is not shocking. This past Sunday, nearly 10 million people watched it across all platforms.

Francesca Orsi, executive vice president of HBO Programming, said, ‘We are beyond proud of what the entire ‘House of the Dragon’ team has accomplished with season one.’

‘House of the Dragon’ tells the tale of House Targaryen and is set 200 years before the events of HBO’s ‘Game of Thrones’ series.

It is based on author George RR Martin’s ‘Fire & Blood’ book from the ‘A Song of Ice and Fire’ universe.

‘House of the Dragon’ is a decade-long attempt by the HBO team, led by chief content officer Casey Bloys, to find a worthy successor to ‘Game of Thrones,’ with 10 episodes that cost slightly under USD 20 million each to make, according to Variety.

Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Fabien Frankel, Sonoya Mizuno, and Rhys Ifans are among the actors who appear in the programme.