Long- awaited southern offensive begun, says Ukraine

Ukraine’s southern military command said on Monday that the country’s long-awaited counter-offensive has begun.

‘Today we began offensive operations in different directions, including the Kherson region,’ southern command spokesperson Natalia Humeniuk told Ukrainian public radio Suspilne. She verified the news minutes later at a press conference.

For the past two months, Ukraine has been preparing a counter-offensive in its Russian-occupied southern areas.

Humeniuk claimed that Ukraine’s recent strikes on Russia’s southern logistical corridors had ‘unquestionably damaged the enemy,’ adding that more than ten Russian ammo stores had been targeted in the previous week.

She, however, refused to go into further information regarding the new offensive.

‘Any military action requires silence,’ she added, adding that Russia’s southern forces are ‘quite powerful’ and have been built up over time.