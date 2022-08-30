Commodity Market: Gold price surge marginally

Mumbai: Price of gold edged higher marginally in the commodity market. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 37,800, higher by Rs 80 per 8 gram in Kerala. One gram gold is priced at Rs 4725 , up by Rs 10 . Yesterday, price of the precious metal slipped down by Rs 120 per 8 gram.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were down 0.23% to Rs 51,132 per 10 gram. Silver futures were down 0.5% to Rs 54,988 per kg.

In the international market, price of spot gold slipped today by 0.2% to $1,734.59 per ounce. Spot silver fell 0.4% to $18.66 per.