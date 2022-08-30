Keralite teenage boys drown in a lake in Northern Ireland

Belfast: Two teenage boys from Kerala drowned in a lake in Northern Ireland on Tuesday. The deceased has been identified as Joseph Sebastian(16), hailing from Erumeli in Pathanamthitta, and Ruvan(16) from Payyavanur in Kannur. Both are students of St Columb’s College in Northern Ireland.

According to reports, the boys died after entering the lake along with their friends. The rescue operation was launched after one of the students called for help. The police authorities informed that one of them died on the spot and the other was declared dead at the hospital.

Meanwhile, another student who called for help was admitted to a hospital with injuries. The officials have launched an investigation into the incident.