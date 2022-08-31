Seema Patra, suspended BJP leader on charges of torturing tribal domestic helper, arrested

Seema Patra, a suspended BJP leader who is accused of torturing domestic help, has been arrested. After it came to light that Seema Patra had held her domestic worker hostage in her home and tortured her, the Jharkhand BJP suspended her.

For torturing the tribal woman while she was working as a maid at her house, Seema Patra was arrested. Sunita, the maid, is accused of being forced to scrub the toilet with her tongue. Maheshwar Patra, a former IAS officer, is married to Patra.

There have been allegations that Seema Patra has harassed her domestic staff in Jharkhand, and the National Commission for Women has taken notice.

NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma said in a statement that the panel has written to the DGP of Jharkhand requesting that the accused be taken into custody if the charges are proved to be true. ‘The Commission has also written for a fair and time-bound investigation in the matter,’ Rekha Sharma had said.