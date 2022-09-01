A public poll regarding BTS military service may be conducted by the South Korean government.

The topic of BTS and their military duty has recently garnered the most attention worldwide, particularly in the South Korean parliament. South Korean lawmakers have chosen to seek the public’s view on this issue as the major topic of the seven-boy band’s future continues to loom large.

According to the most recent sources, lawmakers may undertake a survey to learn what the general public feels about BTS and whether or not they need to be excluded from military service.

According to the AP, Lee Jong-sup, the defence minister, told lawmakers that he had asked staff to quickly poll the people on this issue.

We all know how much the boys contribute to the growth and economy of South Korea, so Lee Jong allegedly assured the MPs that he and his ministry will look into all the aspects, including BTS’ economic influence on the nation’s economy. They will also investigate issues like the value of military service to the country.

However, the ministry swiftly clarified by changing Lee’s comments after the poll sparked controversy and said that he had directed to consider whether they should conduct a survey or not.

Later in the statement, they provided further information about the survey procedure, including the agency that would conduct it and the age category of persons who would be polled.

For fairness, they also said that they would be carried out by a third organisation, instead of the army, military or any related government organisation.