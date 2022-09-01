Another nationalised bank hikes interest rate of loans

Mumbai: Another nationalised bank in the country has hiked the marginal cost of fund-based lending rate (MCLR). Bank of India has hiked the overnight, 6-month, and 1-year lending rates by 5-10 basis points. The new rates will come in effect from September 1.

Due to this hike, the equated monthly instalments (EMIs) for a variety of consumer loan products including car, personal and home will go up.

MCLR is the minimum rate of interest banks are allowed to give out loans to its customers. It is a benchmark interest rate and it dictates the lower limit of the interest rate for a loan.

The overnight MCLR has now increased by 5 basis points (bps) to 6.85%. The six-month MCLR has increased by 10 bps to 7.45% and the 1-year MCLR has been revised to 7.60%. The remaining MCLR terms are unaffected.