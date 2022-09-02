Secrets of men that they do not want women to know

Women are said to be multitasker. They can perform multiple tasks at the same time. But, men are not like that. Men can focus only one thing at a time. Also, most men are hesitant to open up and express things like women.

Even in relationships, men hesitate to tell even their partner about certain things that are on their mind. They like to carry it around mysteriously. Here are some clues to uncover some of the secrets men keep to themselves.

Also Read; Know the common mistakes that men make during sex

Men like sex very much. But they also like to experiment in sex. They want to experiment new positions and fantasies. But most men did not open up to their partners about these.

Constant quarrelling irritates men. They will hide things from a partner who quarrel with him regularly. Men stop being romantic when they lose interest in a woman.

Men sometimes find their partner’s friends attractive. But don’t expect them to ever open up about it.