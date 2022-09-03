Gulf country makes sponsor’s approval mandatory for expats to get a diving license

Riyadh: The of Environment, Water and Agriculture (MEWA) in Saudi Arabia announced that sponsor’s approval is mandatory for foreign residents in the country to obtain a diving license. Expats must submit a diving license from diving training centers in the country and a national ID or a valid residency permit (iqama) while applying for the diving license from the ministry. The applicants have to fill out the application form and attach a certificate of medical checkups.

The ministry also announced regulations for issuing licenses for diving training centers. They must submit an application along with a copy of the national identity, a title deed or a lease contract for the site, and a municipal (baladiya) license. They must also submit a certified diving instructor license for instructors, a commercial register, as well as a letter addressed to the Border Guards seeking approval for the establishment of the center.