On Friday, September 2, a police officer reported that a Punjabi couple had been arrested in the Udhampur area of Jammu and Kashmir along with seven kg of heroin. According to the police, Lovepreet Singh and his wife Mandeep Kaur were in a private car when it was stopped by officers.

The accused, who are interstate drug smugglers, are said to be from Ram Tirth Road in Amritsar, Punjab. They are the subject of a case that has been filed under the relevant legal provisions.