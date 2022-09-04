Sennheiser launches Ambeo Soundbar Plus and Ambeo Sub: Details

Mumbai: German audio company, Sennheiser launched Ambeo Soundbar Plus and Ambeo Sub at IFA 2022. The Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar Plus is priced at $1,500 (approximately Rs. 1,20,000), while the Ambeo Sub is priced at $700 (approximately Rs. 56,000). Both products are set to go on sale on September 22.

The Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar Plus has a 7.1.4-channel setup. The total sound output of the system is rated at 400W, and connectivity options include HDMI eARC, HDMI pass through, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5 connectivity Optical Audio (S/PDIF), and Stereo RCA. It support Dolby Atmos and DTS:X audio formats. Apple AirPlay 2, Chromecast built-in, and Spotify Connect are supported on the Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar Plus.