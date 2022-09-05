Iran executes two women for ‘corruption on earth’

Two women have been sentenced to death in Iran in recent days on charges of ‘corruption on earth’ and human trafficking, according to Iran’s official IRNA news agency.

Advocates and rights groups flocked to social media to disseminate photos of the two ladies, claiming they are LGBT rights campaigners who are not guilty. Reuters was unable to verify the images.

‘Contrary to internet reports, the condemned have tricked and trafficked young women and girls out of the nation by promising them educational and employment possibilities, resulting in the suicide of numerous of their victims,’ IRNA reported.