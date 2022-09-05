Karnataka government to look into scams committed by previous Congress govt: CT Ravi

The Karnataka government will order a probe into the ‘scams’ that occurred during the state’s former Congress control, according to CT Ravi, the Bharat Janata Party’s national general secretary, who made the announcement on Sunday. Strict action would be taken against those involved.

The BJP leader made his comments following a meeting that was also attended by the chief minister, Basavaraja Bommai, and BS Yediyurappa, a member of the BJP Parliamentary Board.

The BJP state unit leaders held a discussion during the meeting to study about the scandals that occurred under the previous Congress government and to request a probe to address the charges of 40% bribery against the BJP government in the state.

BJP State Unit Organizing Secretary Rajesh JV, Ministers Govinda Karajola and R Ashoka, MLA KS Eshwarappa, MLA Jagdeesha Shettar, MP DV Sadananda Gowda, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, BJP National General Secretary CT Ravi, and BJP National Vice-President Rajesh JV were all present at the meeting.