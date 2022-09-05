Vivo launches new V series smartphone: Specifications and price

Mumbai: Vivo launched its latest V series smartphone named Vivo V25e in Malaysia. The 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at MYR 1,399 (roughly Rs. 24,900) The new model is offered in Diamond Black and Sunrise Gold colours. Details about the availability of the Vivo phone in other markets are yet to be announced.

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo V25e runs on Android 12-based Funtouch OS 12 and features a 6.44-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,404) AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM. It packs a triple rear camera setup and a 32-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front with an f/2.0 lens.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, e-compass, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, in-display fingerprint sensor and proximity sensor. It packs a 4,500mAh battery, which supports 44W fast charging.