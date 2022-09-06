Delhi Police arrest 2 drug cartel members, seize drugs worth Rs 21 crore.

On Monday, the special cell in Delhi seized 4.2 kg of drugs worth Rs 21 crore. Two key interstate drug cartel members were detained by the cell. For many years, the cartel’s leader Trilok Chand (51), and his courier Lal Chand (29), supplied heroin to the neighbouring states and Delhi NCR, according to the police.

Chand used to make heroin in his Mandsaur, Madhya Pradesh, hamlet. In the previous two years, the cartel is reported to have supplied Delhi with more than 100 kilogrammes of heroin, according to the police.

The cartel’s boss has sent Delhi 100 kilogrammes of drugs over the past two years. Additionally, he previously sold drugs to Punjab, Rajasthan, and Haryana. According to the police, Chand has been running the ring for the last 25 years.