Man arrested for killing wife in Varkala, Kerala

Police arrested a man named Aneesh for the murder of his 25-year-old wife, Nikhita, after they got into a fight about her fidelity. The incident occurred on Tuesday, September 6, at around 2.30 am in Varkala, Kerala. According to the police, Nikhita and Aneesh got into a fight in the middle of the night, and about 2.30 am on Tuesday, Nikhita was allegedly killed inside the bedroom.

‘Aneesh had first strangled Nikhita using a towel and tried to hang her from the fan. Unable to do so, he picked up a lamp, stabbed her with it and hit her on the head. She died after bleeding out due to a head wound,’ said the police.

Aneesh’s parents and brother reportedly rushed to the room after hearing her scream and find Nikhita laying down in a pool of blood. They hurried her to Varkala Taluk Hospital, but she was not able to be saved.