55th birthday of Akshay Kumar: A look at some of his most valued possessions

Actor Akshay Kumar is celebrating his 55th birthday today. A number of admirers and celebrities sent him heartfelt wishes on social media today as he turned a year older. We have compiled a list of some of the actor’s most expensive possessions to commemorate the day.

Sea-facing duplex

Akshay Kumar’s gorgeous sea-facing duplex home in Mumbai features a home theatre, a home office, a walk-in closet, an indoor pond, floor-to-ceiling windows, and a garden. According to estimates, the opulent Juhu house is worth Rs 80 crore.

Rolls-Royce Phantom VII

The seventh iteration of the Rolls Royce Phantom is proudly owned by the actor. Between Rs. 8.99 crore and Rs. 10.48 crores go toward the cost of the vehicle. The interior of the high-end car features exclusive leatherwork and 1344 specially installed Starlight Headlines.

Goa holiday home

According to numerous rumours, the actor is the owner of a Portuguese-style mansion in Goa that has a private pool and is cosy on a white sand beach.

Private jet

The B-towner owns a private jet, which is said to cost an incredible Rs 260 crore. Kumar frequently includes the plane in his social media posts.

Bentley Continental GT

The actor has an impressive collection of expensive vehicles. His Bentley Continental GT is worth approximately Rs. 3.57 crores.

On the movie front, Akshay Kumar will be next seen in ‘Ram Setu’ as Raman Kumar. Directed by Abhishek Sharma, the film stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Satya Dev and Mahiya Swami alongside Kumar.