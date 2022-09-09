Actress Helen Mirren writes a heartfelt note to the late monarch, saying, ‘I am proud Elizabethan.’

Veteran actress Helen Mirren, who twice in her career portrayed Queen Elizabeth, has delivered a moving homage to the late monarch.

On September 8, the Queen, aged 96, passed away quietly at her Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

The actress described her as the ‘epitome of dignity’ and declared that she is ‘glad to be an Elizabethan.’

I am happy to be an Elizabethan, commented Helen, 77, alongside a monochromatic Instagram post of the late Queen. We grieve a woman who embodied nobility in every way, whether she wore a crown or not.

In her acting career, Helen has portrayed the late monarch twice: once in the 2006 film ‘The Queen’ and again in Stephen Daldry’s play ‘The Audience.’

The biographical drama from 2006 was written by Peter Morgan and directed by Stephen Frears.

At the 2007 Academy Awards, Helen received her first Oscar in the Best Actress category for her amazing performance. For the same picture, she was also awarded a BAFTA and a Tony.

‘I’m mourning together with the rest of my country, the demise of a great Queen,’ Helen stated in a statement to Deadline.