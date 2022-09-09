‘Behave with us like an official government’; Taliban claims national recognition despite struggles

One year after the United States withdrew its soldiers from Afghanistan, the Taliban administration is still striving for worldwide legitimacy. Amir Khan Muttaqi, the group’s foreign minister, said on Wednesday that their government remains isolated. However, according to the Associated Press, he stated that despite this, the former insurgents were able to do commerce and trade worldwide ‘as if it were formally recognized on the global arena’.

Since August 2021, the country has been engulfed by an economic catastrophe, plunging millions more Afghans into poverty and even hunger. In the middle of it all, the Taliban has attempted to transition from insurgency to government. The Taliban’s brutal rule when they were in power more than 20 years ago has made the international community hesitant to grant international recognition to the year-old government.

‘It is true that no nation has announced official recognition of Afghanistan’s new government,’ Muttaqi told reporters in Kabul. He stressed, though, that ‘whatever engagement’ is going place between the Taliban and other governments is ‘formal’.

‘Perhaps they have some difficulties,’ he said, referring to the Taliban’s treatment of minorities, women, and other concerns, according to the AP. Muttaqi’s remarks emphasized the difficulties the Taliban has faced since capturing authority. Afghanistan’s assets in other countries have also been frozen as a result of delayed recognition. Muttaqi, on the other hand, asserted that other nations ‘behave with us like an official government’.

Muttaqi remarked that delegations from ‘many other nations’ had visited Afghanistan, in addition to his personal attendance at various regional conferences and meetings in locations such as Pakistan, Moscow, Turkey, Qatar, and China.