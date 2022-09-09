Bombay High Court says, Sanjay Gandhi National Park cannot immerse Ganpati idols

The Maharashtra government’s forest department has been ordered by the Bombay High Court to prevent the immersion of Ganpati idols in the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP). The authority to take appropriate action against anyone who will violate state instructions regarding the immersion of idols was also allowed by a bench of Justices PB Varale and SM Modak.

The bench directed ‘The Forest Department of the state Government shall take all appropriate steps to prevent any activities in the area of the SGNP for immersion of the idols and if any such attempt is made by committing the breach of provisions of law or flouting circulars issued by the State Government or Forest Department, the Forest authorities are at liberty to take appropriate steps against the violators. If a request is made by the Forest Department to the Police department for assistance of additional police force or deployment of the police force, the superior authority of the police authority to consider that request and take an appropriate decision.’

Through lawyers SS Patwardhan, SR Nargolkar, Sudyumn Nargolkar, Arjun Kadam, and Ketan Joshi, NGO Mumbai March filed a public interest case before the court. The petition cited a news story that said idols will be buried at SGNP.

They argued that a simple reading of this news item would give the general public the impression that the forest authorities have given permission to immerse idols in water features inside the SGNP. The petition asked for orders prohibiting people from immersing Ganesh idols in waterways inside the SGNP.