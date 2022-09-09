Despite international laws, Myanmar violates Bangladesh’s airspace!

Myanmar launched at least two mortar shells at Bangladesh on September 3, violating international law. Five days earlier, Bangladeshi officials summoned Myanmar’s envoy to Dhaka and expressed their outrage at Myanmar’s August 28 firing of two deadly bullets at the same location. According to the Ghumdum police investigative centre, at least two fighter aircraft fired roughly eight bullets across the border, while two military helicopters fired more than 30 rounds.

Bangladesh has reiterated its profound concern about Myanmar’s violation of an air border agreement. The Arakan Army is ready to crush the insurgents, but the Myanmar army’s presence on the border is raising fears about Rohingya infiltration into Bangladesh, according to the Bangkok Post. Rakhine State, a region of Myanmar bordering Bangladesh and India, has been witnessing turmoil for many days.

In addition to battling the Arakan Army in Rakhine, the Myanmar army has undertaken a significant military offensive against insurgent groups in the states of Kyah, Kain, and China. Over 4,000 Rohingyas have lived along the Tambru boundary line in Naikshatchari for the past few years, where the violence is taking place. Since August 2017, the Myanmar Army has begun flying jets and helicopters around the Bangladesh border. In Bangladesh, bullets and mortar rounds have been fired.

Unlike the two shells launched on September 3 at Tambru, which exploded over 120 metres within Bangladeshi territory, the two rounds fired today landed half a kilometre inside the boundary but did not do any damage. Myanmar, a military-ruled country, has targeted Bangladesh, which has a population of almost 165 million people.